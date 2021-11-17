Americans, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, are at risk of a ‘Double Whammy’ COVID outbreak this winter, according to Fauci.

As winter approaches and the Delta variant continues to increase the number of coronavirus cases, the nation’s senior infectious disease expert has issued a warning to both vaccinated and unprotected Americans, predicting a “double whammy” COVID surge in the United States.

According to ABC News, Dr. Anthony Fauci made the remarks during a pre-recorded interview that aired at the 2021 STAT Summit on Tuesday afternoon.

With the COVID vaccines’ diminishing immunity combined by the highly infectious Delta form, “even vaccinated people” could be affected by a spike in illnesses this winter, according to Fauci.

“The somewhat unnerving aspect of it is that if you keep the virus dynamics in the community at a high level — obviously the people who are most vulnerable are the unvaccinated — but with a virus as transmissible as Delta, in the context of waning immunity, that dynamic will negatively impact even the vaccinated people.” As a result, it’s a double whammy,” Fauci remarked in the interview.

“You’re going to see breakthrough infections, even more than we see now among the vaccinated,” he said.

The possibility of a surge in COVID infections this winter, even among vaccinated Americans, comes as the holidays approach, and Americans are projected to spend more time with family and friends this year than last.

Fauci has given the okay to spend the holidays with family, especially if you’ve been vaccinated.

However, millions of people in the United States are still unvaccinated, which, according to Fauci on “The News With Shepard Smith,” is causing the rise of COVID cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 195.4 million Americans are completely vaccinated against COVID-19, accounting for 58.9% of the population.

According to Johns Hopkins University, as reported by CNBC, the new average COVID case count has risen to about 83,500 each day, a 14 percent increase.

According to CNBC, Fauci stated at the STAT Summit that COVID cases must drop to “far below 10,000” per day to revert to pre-pandemic levels, and 3,300 cases per day to regain control of the virus.

“I believe that if we can get well below 10,000, it would be a number that we might accept in order to return to some semblance of normalcy.” But, once again, I must caution the audience that these are only estimations, not definite assertions,” Fauci warned.

