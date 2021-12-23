Americans are still pessimistic that inflation will not improve by 2022.

Consumers in the United States are not looking forward to a smooth start to the new year as inflation continues to weigh hard on their minds and wallets.

The University of Michigan released its newest consumer confidence and expectations surveys on Thursday. Consumer mood increased by 4.7 percent to 70.6 in December, according to their index. Consumers’ assessments of their finances remained steady from the previous month’s lower levels.

“Due to the erosion of their living standards from rising inflation, consumers’ appraisals of their present finances stayed steady at lower levels,” said Richard Curtin, head economist for the University of Michigan’s consumer survey.

“Inflation’s detrimental impact on living standards was expressly mentioned by one-in-four households.”

The most recent indicator of personal consumption expenditures — a key gauge for broader inflation in the US economy — likewise showed an increase in core inflation. While it only increased by 0.6 percent between October and November, it increased by 5.7 percent over the previous year, the greatest level since 1982.

Consumers’ assessments of their existing economic conditions and their expectations for 2022 reflected the increase in inflation.

In terms of current situations, their perception that things have gotten worse has risen 17.6% in the last year, despite only a 0.8 percent improvement from November. Consumers’ expectations for conditions to improve have remained pessimistic, with the December survey registering a 7.6% increase from the previous month.

Inflation has become the defining problem for White House and Federal Reserve policymakers. Prices are rising despite clogged supply systems and trillions of dollars spent by the government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joe Biden has formed alliances both at home and overseas to help untangle supply chain bottlenecks that have caused price increases. In July, the White House announced the formation of a Supply Chain Disruption Task Force to coordinate efforts to lower prices and get items to market faster.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve stated on December 15 that it would be reducing its multibillion-dollar asset-purchase program. It also stated that three interest rate hikes will be implemented in 2022, a full year ahead of prior estimates.