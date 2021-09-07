Americans are overwhelmingly opposed to government surveillance as the September 11th anniversary approaches.

With the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks approaching, a new poll shows that most Americans oppose government surveillance for national security reasons, according to the Associated Press. The study, conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that Americans’ support for surveillance systems that listen to or track conversations outside the United States has waned over the last decade.

According to the Associated Press, those monitoring capabilities were originally seen as a necessary by people in the United States in order to avoid additional terrorist strikes. As the 20-year war in Afghanistan draws to a close, public support for government monitoring is dwindling. As a result, global dangers are receiving increasing focus.

Despite the fact that the measure is legal for foreign intelligence collection, the poll indicated that 46% of Americans oppose the US government reading emails between individuals outside the US without a warrant, compared to 30% who approve it. According to the AP, a comparable poll done by AP-NORC a decade ago found that 46 percent of Americans supported the practice, while 30 percent opposed it.

The latest survey was conducted between August 12 and 16, just as the Taliban began their quick conquest of the country. Since then, Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate has carried out a suicide bombing that has killed at least 169 Afghans including 13 US service members, and analysts have warned that the absence of the US presence might lead to foreign extremist groups regaining strength.

The poll found bipartisan concerns about the scope of surveillance and the expansive intelligence collection tools that U.S. authorities have at their disposal, a marked shift from the first years after September 11, when Americans were more likely to tolerate the government monitoring of communications in the name of defending the homeland.

Over the last two decades, the expansion of government eavesdropping powers has paralleled a similar rise in surveillance technologies in all corners of American life, including traffic cameras, smart TVs, and other devices that contribute to a near-universal sense of being watched.

Gary Kieffer, an 80-year-old retired New Yorker, expressed concern about the government’s power.

“At what point does this begin to operate against the general public? This is a condensed version of the information.