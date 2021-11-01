Americans are more pessimistic in their outlook for the US economy in 2022.

As more households become pessimistic about the future, the number of Americans who expect the economy to improve in 2022 is rapidly declining.

According to the latest Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, only 35% of Americans thought the US economy was healthy, while 65% said it was bad. The same poll indicated 45 percent of Americans thought the economy was doing well last month, but the figures are now closer to where they were at the beginning of 2021.

When asked if they expect the economy would improve in 2022, 47 percent answered they believe it will deteriorate.

Following the third quarter's slower growth, 65 percent of Americans now view the economy to be in poor shape, up from 54 percent last month. The economy has been pummeled by a variety of pressures throughout the year, contributing to the gloom. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 Delta variation boosted the number of fatalities and infections nationwide, with the current death toll standing at 743,410. (CDC). While the number of cases has continuously decreased and the immunization rate in the United States has risen, it is apparent that the fight against COVID-19 is far from ended.

After implementing a large stimulus measure earlier this year, and through its efforts to get more Americans vaccinated, the Biden administration has been emphasizing the strength of the economic recovery. However, the effects of COVID-19 on global supply chains, as well as the pace with which the economy recovered, left many businesses unprepared to meet a surge in demand.

Inflation has risen to over 4%, the highest level in decades, as a result of continued supply issues and rising government spending. Prices for fundamental products like food and energy have risen in the recent year, according to both the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) indexes.

This increased pessimism does not bode well for President Joe Biden, who has lost many Americans’ trust in his handling of the economy, according to the poll. According to an AP-NORC poll, 58 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s management of the economy, while 43.8 percent disapprove of his handling of COVID-19, according to the FiveThirtyEight project.

Even within Biden's Democratic Party, economic pessimism has crept in, with only 51% of identified voters believing the economy would improve.