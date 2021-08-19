Americans are more concerned about domestic extremist groups than foreign threats, according to a poll.

According to a new poll, Americans are more concerned about dangers from domestic extremist groups than those from other countries.

According to an Associated Press poll issued Thursday, 65 percent of American adults are “extremely” or “very” concerned about domestic extremist groups posing a threat to the country, compared to 50 percent who are concerned about foreign extremist groups posing a threat.

When it came to the threat posed by foreign extremist groups, there was no substantial difference between Republicans and Democrats. According to the poll, 49% of Democrats are extremely or very concerned about the problem, compared to 54% of Republicans.

However, Democrats expressed significantly greater concern about the threat posed by domestic extremist groups, with 75% saying they are extremely or very concerned, compared to 57% of Republicans.

During the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the survey was conducted between August 14 and August 17.

After seizing crucial provinces at breakneck speed, the Taliban organization took control of Kabul on Sunday. Their takeover was timed to coincide with the departure of US combat forces from the region.

Many foreign officials and legislators are concerned that Afghanistan may become a safe haven for terrorists. “Nobody wants Afghanistan to become a breeding ground for terror once more,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

President Joe Biden justified the decision to withdraw American troops, claiming that anarchy would ensue regardless of when troops left the country.

Biden told ABC News’ George Stephanopolous on Thursday that the United States faces larger terrorism risks elsewhere in the world than in Afghanistan.

“Al Qaeda, ISIS, they spread like wildfire,” Biden warned. “Syria poses a far greater threat to the United States.” East Africa poses a substantially higher hazard. Other parts of the world are under significantly greater threat than Afghanistan’s mountains. And we’ve kept the potential of taking them out over the horizon.”

Despite the fact that extra troops are being sent to Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation of US nationals and friends, Biden stated that the government will still endeavor to fulfill the August 31 timetable for total disengagement.

According to the Associated Press poll, both Republicans and Democrats believe the conflict is “not worth fighting.” Overall, 62% of respondents agreed. This is a condensed version of the information.