Americans are less concerned about the Omicron Variant than they are about the Delta Variant, according to a poll.

A majority of Americans are concerned about the COVID-19 Omicron variation, which was found just weeks ago. However, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll, fewer individuals are concerned about the Omicron variation than they were about the Delta variant when it grew in popularity over the summer.

When asked about Omicron, 58% of those polled stated they are very or somewhat concerned about the new variety, while 42% said they are not very or at all concerned.

In July 2021, a CBS News/YouGov poll revealed that 62 percent of Americans were concerned about the Delta variety, which by that month had accounted for more than 80 percent of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The Omicron variety was originally discovered in late November in South Africa and was discovered in the United States early this month. Scientists, on the other hand, are afraid that Omicron may be able to resist immunizations and that it may be more transmissible than Delta.

According to the Associated Press, most instances of Omicron in the United States have been mild thus far, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a couple of days, Omicron could overcome Delta and become the dominant strain of the virus, causing a catastrophic outbreak, according to European officials.

According to the poll issued on Sunday, the majority of persons who have been vaccinated are sure that the vaccination will protect them from COVID variations. Eighty-five percent of persons who have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine are sure that the shots will protect them from serious disease caused by the virus.

Among those who have been vaccinated, 69 percent say they intend to get a booster shot, while 31 percent say they will not.

Between December 7 and 9, 1,731 adults in the United States were polled, with a margin of error of 2.8 percent.

It also demonstrates that the appearance of the Omicron variety is unlikely to cause anyone to change their holiday plans.

During the next few weeks of the holiday season, 68 percent of people plan to spend time with friends or family they don’t live with, while 64 percent plan to spend time with relatives they don’t live with. This is a condensed version of the information.