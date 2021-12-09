Americans are earning more money, but they say rising costs have changed their spending habits, according to a poll.

According to a poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, rising costs across the economy have caused many Americans to rethink how much they spend and what they spend it on.

Because gas costs have risen nearly 50% in the last year, one-third of Americans say they have reduced how much they drive. According to the research, another 33% of respondents indicated they are buying less meat than they used to since prices have climbed by 15%.

A quarter of Americans think they’re making more money now than they were before the outbreak, an increase of 4.2 percent on average. However, a quarter of Americans think their income has decreased, while the other half say it has remained same.

At least 44% of participants said that rising food prices had a significant impact on their budget in recent months. Others have stated that it has a little impact. Despite the higher prices, the majority of participants said their finances are still in good shape, according to the poll.

People’s incomes are increasing at their fastest rate in two decades. However, according to the poll, inflation jumped to 6.7 percent in November, the highest level in over four decades. Salary increases do not keep pace with inflation, resulting in a loss of income for many people.

Since the epidemic, two-thirds of respondents claim their household costs have increased. Low-income households have been hit particularly hard, according to the poll.

The fact that growing costs have been concentrated in highly visible categories is likely to be a factor in Americans’ inflation concerns: In recent months, 85 percent of respondents said they paid higher-than-usual prices for groceries and gas. Almost six out of ten people believe the same thing about electricity. Approximately four out of ten people say they recently purchased appliances and that the prices were higher than usual.

The impact is much more obvious among middle- and lower-income Americans: half of those in households earning less than $50,000 per year say price hikes have had a significant influence on their lives.