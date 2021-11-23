Americans are being advised to avoid traveling to Germany, as the country is debating whether or not to mandate vaccinations in the wake of the COVID outbreak.

The US State Department warned Americans not to go to Germany on Monday, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases that has prompted several German states to tighten restrictions and seek to enforce a vaccine mandate.

The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany increased by 45,326 in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s disease control organization. They also reported 309 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 99,433 since the outbreak began.

About 68 percent of Germany’s 83 million people have been fully vaccinated, but the government wants to reach 75 percent to loosen restrictions. Many individuals have refused to take the vaccine, forcing authorities, including the country’s health minister, to lose patience.

“By the end of this winter, almost everyone in Germany…will have been vaccinated, recovered, or died,” said Jens Spahn, Germany’s health minister.

Unvaccinated people are subject to stricter limitations in some German states, which are nevertheless urging them to get vaccinated. Some people believe that they should not be given the option of getting vaccinated or not getting vaccinated.

Coronavirus immunizations should be made mandatory for all, according to a Berlin-based doctors’ group.

“The time has come for a vaccine mandate,” KV Berlin said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that unvaccinated people should also be responsible for a portion of their medical bills if they contract COVID-19.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The German military has made coronavirus vaccinations mandatory for personnel, amid a growing discussion in the country about whether a broader vaccine requirement should be implemented to combat rising infection and hospitalization rates.

The German military blog Augen Geradeaus reported on Tuesday that officials and soldiers’ representatives decided late Monday to add the coronavirus shot to the list of immunizations soldiers must receive. According to the ministry, the provision still needs to be formally introduced to military regulations.

As of Monday, there were 1,215 active coronavirus cases among the military and civilian workers of the ministry. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two troops since the outbreak began.

Some German politicians, particularly the conservative state governors of Bavaria and Hesse, have expressed support for mandatory vaccinations. This is a condensed version of the information.