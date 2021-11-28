Americans are acting “like sheep,” according to Trump Jr., by not rioting against vaccine mandates.

On Saturday, Donald Trump Jr. argued that Americans are behaving “like sheep” by not protesting COVID vaccine regulations, while also attacking President Joe Biden, COVID-related policies, and local media coverage of anti-vaccine protests in Europe.

“They [the media and the left]will make sure you never hear about it because they don’t want you to acquire these sorts of thoughts that freedom may still exist in some places of the world,” Trump Jr. stated in an interview with FOX News anchor Dan Bongino. “I mean, Europe is pushing back, while America sits like a sheep.” Trump Jr. also asserted that today’s conservatives and right-wingers must fight “big tech, mainstream media, social media, trillion-dollar industries that are serving as the radical left’s marketing department.” During the interview, Trump Jr. slammed Biden on the US departure from Afghanistan, COVID, and his handling of the economy. He went after the president for not curing cancer at one point.

“If my memory serves me well, he was also going to cure cancer. ‘Oh, that’s fantastic; we should surely elect him,’ everyone said. I haven’t seen much progress on that front “he stated

During a presidential campaign rally in Ottumwa, Iowa in 2019, Biden promised to find a cure for cancer. Following the death of his firstborn son Beau to brain cancer in 2015, he expressed his desire to address issues associated to the condition.

“A lot of you understand what loss is, and you know that when you lose a spouse, a wife, a son, a daughter, or a family member, people come up to you and say, ‘I understand,'” Biden said at the event in 2019. “That’s why I’ve worked so hard throughout my career to ensure that—if I’m elected president, you’ll witness the single most essential thing that changes America: we’ll cure cancer.” During his father’s re-election campaign, Trump Jr. attacked Biden on the latter’s vow to cure cancer.

“Wow, Joe, why haven’t you done it in the last 50 years?” In 2019, Trump Jr. addressed Biden.

Biden's performance over the weekend was attacked by the former president's son during his Saturday interview.