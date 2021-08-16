American newspapers have written to Vice President Joe Biden, requesting that journalists be evacuated from Kabul in an emergency.

Following the Taliban’s surprise takeover of Afghanistan this weekend, American newspapers have asked President Joe Biden for assistance in removing journalists from Kabul.

According to reports, the publisher of The Washington Post emailed Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, with a “urgent request on behalf of the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post” for the administration’s assistance in relocating “204 journalists, support staff, and families” to safety.

Thousands of Afghans crowded the tarmac at Kabul’s international airport early Monday in an attempt to exit the country, as the remaining diplomatic workers were evacuated on US military jets.

Publisher Fred Ryan of The Washington Post requested that Sullivan shift journalists who are “in danger” from the civilian side of the airport “to the military side, where they can remain safe while awaiting evacuation flights.”

“They are currently in danger and require assistance from the United States government to go to safety,” Ryan wrote.

Now that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled and the presidential palace has fallen to the Taliban, journalists from around the world are straining to continue reporting from Kabul. The challenge, however, is expected to be far more challenging for local media.

Clarissa Ward, CNN’s lead international correspondent in Kabul, said Afghan journalists, particularly women journalists, are “absolutely scared” and that newsrooms are concerned that “things could go wild on the streets.”

Ward said on Sunday, “They’ve been doing courageous and amazing reporting for many years, and now there’s a very genuine worry that they’ll face punishment for it, or that they won’t be able to do their work anymore.”

She went on to say that while Western journalists do not appear to be targeted by the Taliban at the moment, Ryan’s email demonstrates that the situation in Afghanistan might change soon.

At least three female Afghan journalists have been killed this year, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Last month, RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire warned that the withdrawal of US soldiers would create a “information vacuum,” in which “the space for journalists will decrease or vanish totally.”

Faced with rising pressure to confront the Kabul crisis, Biden cut short his visit to Camp David and went to the White House.