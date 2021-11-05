American Football Day: How to Celebrate and Quotes About America’s Favorite Sport

On November 5, fans of America’s most popular sport have a reason to gather together and rejoice since it is American Football Day.

American football is a uniquely American sport that combines aspects of two other popular sports: rugby and soccer. The American Professional Football League (APFL) was founded in 1920 after its origins in the late 1800s, and the sport has since become a popular American activity that brings families and friends together.

On this day, football fans might commemorate the occasion by hosting a game night gathering or organizing a football pool with friends or coworkers. Those who are more athletic may want to get out with some friends and play a game or maybe join a local league.

People may also choose to exchange football-themed jokes, while others may choose to learn more about the sport by hunting up intriguing trivia.

For example, did you know that the American Professional Football League (APFL) was renamed the National Football League (NFL) in 1922? Or that the inaugural championship game, now known as the Super Bowl, was held in Los Angeles in 1967? The objective is to honor the cherished American sport, no matter how one views it.

Let’s look at some American football quotations today, which might just make you want to get out the old pigskin and contact your pals for a game. (With thanks to Kidadl, INC, AZQuotes, and Topend Sports.)