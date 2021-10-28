American Airlines diverts flight after unruly passenger assaults flight attendant over mask policy.

The flight was diverted after an angry passenger assaulted an American Airlines flight attendant over a mask requirement on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night, an American Airlines flight from JFK in New York to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif., was diverted to Denver International Airport for the arrest of the passenger and medical care for the flight attendant. The names of the suspect and the attendant have not been revealed by the airline or local authorities.

Local officials took the passenger into jail and brought the flight attendant to a local hospital in Denver when the flight landed at 6:30 p.m. MDT. There were no additional injuries reported. The flight from Denver to John Wayne Airport was resumed around 9:30 p.m. MDT.

The incident happened approximately midway through the flight, according to witnesses, and the flight attendant was unharmed.

“The stories of what happened on board have shocked us. American Airlines does not tolerate acts of aggression against our employees. In a statement to CBS Los Angeles, American Airlines executives said, “We are working with law enforcement to support our team member and seek prosecution, and the individual involved in this event will not be allowed to travel with us in the future.”

Since Jan. 17, 3,580 of the 4,941 rowdy passenger allegations had been mask-related as of Tuesday. “The rate of rowdy passenger events has reduced nearly 50% from record-highs in early 2021,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration, “but there is still more work to be done.”