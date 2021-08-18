America is being “set up” by the Taliban, Donald Trump tells Sean Hannity.

Days after the Taliban grabbed control of Kabul and effectively took control of Afghanistan, former President Donald Trump stated that the US is being “set up” by the Taliban.

Trump made the remarks during a Tuesday night interview with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, during which he was asked about the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, which has seen hundreds of Afghans attempt to exit the nation by boarding military flights after the Taliban seized power.

During Trump’s tenure in command, Hannity questioned him about his meetings with Taliban leaders and the Afghan government, as he prepared to withdraw US military forces from the region.

Biden ordered the soldiers out of the area in April, and the Taliban seized control of the country just weeks before they were supposed to leave on September 11.

“I never witnessed anything so dumb in my life until the last few days with Afghanistan, that blows the stupidity of the southern border away,” Trump stated, adding that the US is being “set up” by the Taliban.

“What’s going on in Afghanistan is incredible, and we’re being set up by very tough individuals who are brilliant negotiators,” he added. I’ll tell you what, they’re all superb negotiators because they’ve been battling for a thousand years and have to negotiate everything.

“We are being set up, and I guarantee you they regard them as hostages in some way, so let’s see what happens in the following weeks.”

Despite Trump’s claims that the Taliban has been battling for thousands of years, the group was created in 1994 and held power in the bulk of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, before being invaded by US forces.

Later in the interview on Tuesday, Trump claimed that he had a “conditions-based agreement” with the Taliban after they agreed to a ceasefire in which the US would retaliate by attacking portions of the nation if any Americans or friends were harmed.

He said Biden should have gotten all US citizens out of Afghanistan “first,” before calling the president’s actions “the worst embarrassment in our country’s history” and added, “It’s a great thing that we’re getting out, but.” This is a condensed version of the information.