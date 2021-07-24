Amelia Earhart Quotes: On Her 124th Birthday, We Remember The Champion Aviator

Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly alone across the Atlantic Ocean, was born on July 24, 1897 in the United States. The world honors and remembers her accomplishments on this day.

On July 2, 1937, Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, inexplicably vanished while undertaking a round-the-world flight. Their remains were never discovered, and rumors regarding their disappearance have persisted to this day, with some saying that Earhart’s plane ran out of gas and crashed into the open ocean near Howland Island.

To commemorate this day, here are some classic Earhart quotes culled from Brainy Quote and Ameliaearhart.com:

“The hardest part is making the decision to act; the rest is just determination. Paper tigers are the terrors. You have complete control over your actions. You can take action to modify and manage your life, and the technique, the process, is a prize in and of itself.”

“My goal is to put this amazing gift to good use for the future of commercial aviation and for the women who may desire to pilot tomorrow’s planes.”

“One of my pet peeves is that girls, especially those with unconventional tastes, don’t always given a fair shake… It has been passed down through the generations as an heirloom of centuries-old practices, with the conclusion that women are trained to be timid.”

“The lady who can develop her own job will become famous and wealthy.”

“Please be assured that I am fully aware of the dangers. I want to do it because it is something I want to do. Women must attempt to do things in the same way that men have attempted. Failure must be a challenge to others when they fail.”

“Never stop someone from doing something you said they couldn’t.”

“Dominion of the soul? We pay with bravery to behold restless day and count it fair every time we make a decision.”

“Other than expanding flying expertise, I make no claim to advance scientific data. I can only say that I do it because it is something I enjoy doing.”

“In my life, I’d learned that when things were going well, it was actually the best time to prepare for trouble. And, on the other hand, I knew through happy experience that even in the most hopeless crisis, when everything seemed to be going wrong, some joyful “break” was almost always lurking around the corner.”

“Doing it is the most effective way to do it.”