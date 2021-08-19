Amber Rose claims Alexander Edwards, her boyfriend, cheated on her 12 times.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old beauty bashed her partner on Instagram Stories. “I’m tired of being deceived and humiliated behind closed doors.” You may have him all 12 of you jerks (at least the ones I know about; there are undoubtedly more). Despite the fact that you were aware that he was in a relationship with a minor, you chose to f–k him anyway.”

She also claimed to have seen all of Edwards’ texts and direct messages showing his infidelity.

“Y’all were well aware,” Rose said, “but you don’t owe me any allegiance, so it’s whatever.” I can’t continue to be my family’s lone guardian. I’ve been so honest and loyal, but I haven’t been rewarded with the same level of energy.”

“The Amber Rose Show” presenter also indicated that she would never expose the identity of the women involved because she is “not in the business of ruining lives,” but “y’all know who you are.”

She said, addressing her partner, “As for him…” I’m done due of their indifference and lack of loyalty.”

In another Instagram Story, Rose said of her mother, “My angry narcissistic mother can get the f–k out of my life too.” “On my children,” she says.

“I’m tired of being tortured psychologically and emotionally by individuals I care about. In a third Instagram Story, she stated, “I’ve been suffering in quiet for a long time and I can’t take it anymore.”

“That’s why I’ve been so silent; I’ve been nothing but a shell of myself, but I won’t let anyone hurt me any longer.” She concluded, “Family or not, that is the question.”

In September of last year, Rose and Edwards began dating. Their child, Slash Electric, was born in the year 2019. The model had a child with Wiz Khalifa, her ex-husband, with whom she was married from 2013 until 2016.

On the job front, Rose will star in Mike Soccio’s comedy film “Cameron and Eddie Lose the Belt.”