Amber Rain Warning Issued for Parts of North-East Scotland

The Met Office has elevated its weather alert for parts of north-east Scotland, now issuing an amber warning for heavy rain. The warning, which will be in effect from midnight until 6pm, signifies an increased risk of flooding that could affect homes and businesses across several regions. The areas under amber alert include Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, the Highlands, Eilean Siar, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, and Moray.

Disruptions Expected, Travel Urged to be Cautious

As the amber warning comes into effect, an earlier yellow warning for rain remains in place, running from 6pm on Wednesday until 11.59pm on Friday. The Met Office has warned that there could be widespread disruptions across transport networks, with flood risks threatening to cut off some communities. Public transport is likely to face delays, and there are potential power cuts in the affected areas. Drivers have been urged to take extreme caution on the roads as water levels rise, while the Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued flood warnings for several key locations, including the Churchill Barriers in the Orkney Isles.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop has highlighted the potential impact on travel, advising the public to stay updated on conditions. “The forecasted heavy rain could severely disrupt transport networks across eastern Scotland,” she said. “If you must travel, please plan your journey ahead of time and check with local services.” ScotRail has introduced speed restrictions for some routes, including the Perth to Inverness line and Aberdeen to Inverness services, with restrictions in place until Friday morning.

In addition to the train services, ferry operations have also been affected. CalMac has canceled all Oban-Coll-Tiree ferry services for Thursday, with other routes possibly facing last-minute cancellations. The Scottish Government’s multi-agency response team is closely monitoring the situation to ensure timely assistance if conditions worsen.

Authorities have advised motorists to avoid non-essential travel until conditions improve. Chief Superintendent Scott McCarren of Police Scotland emphasized the dangerous nature of the predicted rainfall, advising drivers to be prepared for hazardous road conditions and to carry essential supplies in case of delays. “Ensure your vehicle is properly equipped and check for any travel advisories or road closures due to flooding,” McCarren added.

With the weather set to worsen, the public is advised to remain vigilant and to follow local traffic updates through services like Traffic Scotland for real-time information on the road network.