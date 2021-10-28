Amber Portwood of ‘Teen Mom’ is accused of doing drugs while pregnant by her ex-boyfriend.

Amber Portwood of “Teen Mom” fame has been accused by her ex-boyfriend of using meth and other drugs while pregnant with their baby.

According to The US Sun, Andrew Glennon argued during a custody court hearing that the 31-year-old reality TV actress has a “history of substance addiction, even while pregnant with and afterwards caring for the minor kid herein.”

Glennon is now requesting a “hair follicle drug screen” to see if Portwood is still abusing drugs. During an Oct. 16 custody exchange, Portwood appeared to be “acting strangely, speaking feverishly, and [she]appeared absolutely paranoid and untidy,” reawakening his fears.

Glennon, 37, said he has seen Portwood act in a similar manner while under the influence of methamphetamine before.

“[Amber] went so far as to assert that two neighboring automobiles were ‘staking her out,’ and waved down Petitioner/Father as he was leaving with the young kid to beg him to inform the folks in the surrounding vehicles to ‘stop’ staking her out,” according to Glennon’s lawyer in court papers.

According to a court record obtained by The US Sun, Portwood refuted the claims, saying she “had not utilized any substance, save prescription medication taken within therapeutic limitations.”

In May 2018, the “16 and Pregnant” TV star gave birth to her baby, James, with Glennon, according to Page Six. After Portwood allegedly attacked Glennon with a machete, the couple eventually divorced in July 2019, causing Glennon to seek sole custody of his children.

Domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery in the presence of a child under the age of 16 were all charges against Portwood.