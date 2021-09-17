Amber list has been disbanded, and new regulations for green and red list countries have been implemented.

The administration has stated that the amber list will be phased out of the current covid travel system.

The review of the traffic signal system was revealed today, and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps explained how the limitations will be reduced to a more manageable level.

In a series of tweets, Grant Shapps confirmed the announcement, saying that testing will be “made easier” starting on October 4, and that present requirements for post-arrival PCR tests would be replaced by lateral flow tests later that month.

Meanwhile, the country-by-country traffic light system of green, amber, and red lists is being phased out in favor of a single red list, simplifying travel requirements for non-red list countries.

From 4 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, eight countries, including Turkey, Pakistan, and the Maldives, will be removed from the red list.

“TRAVEL UPDATE: we’re making testing easier for travel,” he tweeted. If you’re fully vaxed, you won’t require a pre-departure test before arriving in England from a non-red nation as of Monday, October 4th, and you’ll be able to replace the day 2 PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test later in October.”

“In addition, EIGHT nations and territories, including Turkey, Pakistan, and the Maldives, will be removed from the red list on Wednesday, September 22 at 4 a.m.,” he added.

“From Monday, October 4th, we’ll be adopting a new simplified system for international travel, replacing the present approach with a single red list and simpler measures for the rest of the globe, finding the correct balance to control the public health risk as our top priority.”

The proposal comes amid mounting pressure from the travel sector to ease restrictions following yet another summer marred by coronavirus outbreaks.

“Today’s improvements mean a simpler, more straightforward system,” Mr Shapps said in a statement. One that requires less testing and is less expensive, allowing more individuals to travel, visit loved ones, or conduct business throughout the world while also boosting the tourism sector.

” Public health has always been at the forefront of our overseas travel policy, and with more than eight out of ten adults in the UK fully vaccinated, we are now ready to implement a proportional revised system that.

