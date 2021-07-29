Amber Gill and Georgia Steel of Love Island say the Casa Amor postcard isn’t very attractive.

Former Love Island contestants weighed in on a contentious scene that was dubbed “unnecessarily nasty.”

The girls got a postcard from Casa Amor on last night’s Love Island, explaining what the lads had been up to.

Chloe gave the rest of the girls in the villa a giant-sized postcard with photographs of the boys playing tonsil tennis with the new girls and the cheeky caption “wish you were here,” which they were all as surprised as she was.

Many of the lads were kissing and cuddling with other girls in the postcard, including Liam in bed with Lillie and Tyler kissing new female, Clarisse, while their faithful companions, Kaz and Millie, awaited them in the villa.

After witnessing Tyler kissing Clarisse in bed, Kaz took it the hardest, and the bombshell postcard wound up in the pool after Liberty threw it in because she was angry by the discoveries.

Amber Gill and Georgia Steel, both ex-islanders, went on Lorraine this morning to talk to Ranvir Singh about their similar heartbreak stories from the show.

After host Ranvir asked the girls if it brought back memories and how they felt watching it because they both suffered in the villa, Amber said, “definitely suffered,” and Georgia added, “it’s a bit like oh gosh, they’re going to be going through it now because this is the hardest point for me in my Love Island experience.”

When Amber and Georgia returned from Casa Amor, their partners dumped them for other women.

When Michael Griffiths returned to the resort, he reconnected with Joanna Chimonides, leaving Amber heartbroken, and after Georgia famously teamed up with Josh Denzel, he abandoned her for new girl, Kazimer Crossley.

“It’s not pleasant, it’s not nice,” Amber said Ranvir. It’s the recoupling phase, when you have to walk out in front of all those people, that’s a little much.”

The duo also discussed how some fans don’t understand why candidates are upset with their partners’ actions because they only appear to have known each other for a short time. “The summary has come to an end.”