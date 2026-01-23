Amber Dowling-Doyle Calls for Women-Only Carriages After Sexual Assault on London Train

A 24-year-old woman has shared her harrowing experience of sexual assault on the London Underground, calling for women-only carriages to be introduced to protect passengers from similar attacks. Amber Dowling-Doyle, a part-time model and pet sitter from Brentwood, Essex, was assaulted on the Elizabeth Line while traveling home on June 2, 2025.

Amber had been enjoying an after-work drink when the attack occurred. She was traveling from Liverpool Street to Essex, listening to her earphones, when a man approached her. Despite ignoring him, the man grabbed her arm, positioned himself to trap her, and sexually assaulted her. Amber says she felt helpless as the man physically restrained her, but fortunately, other passengers on the train intervened.

One woman shouted for the man to leave Amber alone, and a man tackled the perpetrator, forcing him off her. The situation escalated as the attacker became violent and aggressive, making threats toward those who intervened. Passengers quickly contacted the British Transport Police, who arrested the man at Stratford Station.

Support and Justice

Amber, deeply shaken by the assault, says she was terrified to use public transport again. She began therapy shortly after the incident and faced significant anxiety when getting back on a train for the first time three weeks later. “It felt like my whole body was shaking,” she recalled. “I was just waiting for something bad to happen.”

After attending a court hearing where the perpetrator was sentenced for sexual assault, Amber says she found some sense of closure. The attacker, who pleaded guilty, was given a 16-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay £900 in compensation. While the sentencing provided some relief, Amber emphasized the ongoing trauma: “I feel like I’m getting my life back, but it’s a slow process.”

Now, Amber is supporting a petition for the introduction of women-only carriages on the London Underground, a proposal backed by student Camille Brown. The petition calls on Transport for London (TfL) and London Mayor Sadiq Khan to implement at least one women-only carriage per train line. The campaign has gained traction, especially in light of new statistics showing that sexual offences on the Tube reached a five-year high in 2024-25, with 595 reported incidents.

Amber argues that women-only carriages are the only logical solution to ensure safety on public transport. “I was assaulted on a Friday night, but that doesn’t mean another woman isn’t being assaulted on her Tuesday morning commute,” she said. “It’s the only rational thing to keep women safe.”

Amber’s experience has also led her to advocate for other victims of sexual assault to speak out. “Don’t be scared to speak up,” she urged. “I know it’s uncomfortable, but you don’t have to deal with it alone. Sometimes you have to be a little bit uncomfortable to be free.”

The British Transport Police have echoed this sentiment, urging passengers to report all incidents of unwanted sexual behaviour. “No woman or girl should ever feel unsafe or uncomfortable when travelling by rail,” said a spokesperson. The police encourage passengers to text concerns to 61016, offering a discreet way to report incidents.