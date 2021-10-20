Amazon’s delivery driver dresses up as a woman and films young girls in the restrooms at shopping malls.

After reportedly dressing up as a lady and secretly videotaping young girls in a shopping center toilet in Massachusetts, an Amazon delivery driver was arrested on various offenses, including possession of child pornography.

Wrentham Police said in a news release Tuesday that Jacob M. Guerrero, 23, of Rhode Island, had been arrested and was being held without bond.

The investigation began on Aug. 24, when police got a tip of a guy dressed as a woman acting suspiciously in a women’s washroom in a Wrentham shopping center. When the cops came, the culprit had already fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the police discovered that Guerrero entered bathrooms wearing a blonde wig and sat in cubicles next to those used by women and young girls aged 12 to 15. According to the police, he then used pen cameras lodged in his shoes to record footage of them.

Guerrero was eventually recognized from security footage and jailed on September 2 on allegations of photographing an unwitting nudist. After paying bail, he was released the same day.

Guerrero was detained for the second time on Monday, this time on 12 counts of possessing child pornography, after investigators found enough evidence against him. The evidence contained 12 films of unwitting victims who were naked or somewhat naked.

“Five of the 12 victims were under the age of 18,” according to the report. “Several of the victims under the age of 18 are believed to be between the ages of eight and eleven,” police said in a news statement.

Meanwhile, Amazon issued a statement saying, “We’ve been alerted that a driver who carried our products was detained and charged with severe charges as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.” This person is no longer delivering products for Amazon, and we will continue to support law enforcement in their investigation.” When police examined Guerrero’s car and phone, they discovered 240 photographs and 23 videos of child pornography. His phone’s photos are thought to have been taken in a variety of cities and towns. They also discovered video of a little girl inside her Norfolk home’s bedroom. According to WHDH, the footage appeared to have been captured from outside the bedroom window.

“At this moment, it does not appear that Guerrero has any ties to the young victim or the residence.” Guerrero, who works as an Amazon delivery driver, is “likely to have delivered products to the residence in the past,” according to authorities.