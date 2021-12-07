Amazon Web Services is down, which is causing issues with Prime, Ring, Disney Plus, and other services.

You might be disappointed if you try to conduct some online Christmas shopping tonight because Amazon is having technical difficulties.

Many websites rely on Amazon Web Services, thus services like Prime Video, Ring, and Disney Plus are also experiencing troubles.

This afternoon, Amazon shopping, Amazon Music, Prime Video, Alexa, and Amazon Web Services all started having issues.

The problems appear to have started at 4.30 p.m., according to DownDetector, which shows that North America, sections of Europe, and Asia are all having problems.

There have been almost 9,000 instances documented.

Customers have resorted to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the offerings.

Nousheen explained: “All of Amazon Web Services is down, affecting a large portion of the internet. The Amazon Cloud server is down, affecting all apps and IoT.” Kimberley stated, ” “Is Amazon down as well? Sheesh. Right now, I’m unable to make or spend money.” Another user commented: “Alexa also refuses to switch on my lights or do anything else. The outage of AWS has a significant impact on a large number of websites and services.” Renee stated, “It’s good to know I’m not alone. I’m having problems, too. When it went down, I was in the middle of listening to music on Amazon. I can’t even use Amazon Alexa to access my home server for my computer’s music right now.” Amazon has yet to respond to the concerns.