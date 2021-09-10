Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Other Companies That Pay For College Tuition

The high expense of attending colleges and universities to acquire a degree is the source of the student loan issue in the United States. Tuition, lodging & board, books, and obligatory fees are all included in the price. Due to the pandemic, many students are obliged to work in order to pay off their loans, which has grown increasingly challenging. However, some businesses offer to pay for college tuition in order to recruit new employees.

There are companies that provide Tuition Reimbursement, which is when a company agrees to pay a certain percentage of a working student’s tuition and other educational costs. Companies commonly demand employees to pay their expenditures beforehand, then refund them once the course, semester, or other period of time has passed. MyScholly compiled a list of ten corporations that pay for college tuition, including Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

BP No. 1

Students employed by BP are encouraged to pursue professional development, and the company’s education support program reimburses up to 90% of eligible expenses. Educational and practical courses connected to the employee’s position inside the organization are included in the salary. These courses must, however, be completed in a company-approved educational institution.

Chipotle (#2)

Chipotle, most known for its Mexican cuisine, is also noted for covering all of its employees’ school fees. Only certain degrees, high school diplomas, and college preparation courses are eligible for reimbursement.

#3 Deloitte & Touche

Deloitte’s Graduate School Assistance Program is available to working students who are pursuing graduate degrees while employed at the firm. The program reimburses entire tuition and provides a technology stipend to employees. They can also get discounts on classes for graduate school entrance exams like the GMAT. After graduating from college, eligible individuals must work for the organization for at least two years.

Disney is number four.

Full-time and part-time Disney employees are eligible for a one-time payment covering the entirety of their tuition costs. Students at Disney Aspire network institutions are eligible for reimbursement, which includes a choice of courses that assist students build skills and obtain degrees at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.

#5 Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Novartis, one of the world’s top pharmaceutical companies, pays up to 100 percent tuition reimbursement to employees who take courses linked to their jobs.

#6 Papa John’s Pizza

Papa John's is a pizza chain known for its distinctive offerings.