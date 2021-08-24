Amazon is paying new warehouse employees a £1,000 signing bonus.

Amazon is offering new warehouse workers a £1,000 signing bonus in an effort to attract workers during a labor shortage.

To accommodate the growing demand for online shopping, the company is advertising for “urgently needed” warehouse pickers and packers across the UK.

Indeed’s job postings disclose that it is providing up to £1,000 as a beginning bonus for a variety of positions, in addition to an hourly rate of up to £11.10 an hour, up to £22.20 an hour for overtime.

It comes as UK businesses struggle to fill positions across a variety of industries, owing to factors such as Brexit, coronavirus self-isolation laws, and the fact that millions of people are still on the furlough workers’ support system.

Due to the labor constraints, lorry drivers are in short supply, and hospitality businesses have had trouble filling positions when they reopened after the shutdown.

According to official figures released last month, there were 953,000 job openings in the three months leading up to the end of June, surpassing one million for the first time ever in July.

Amazon has openings at warehouses across the country, including Darlington, Dartford, Swansea, Redditch, and Coventry.

The bonus is available to applicants who are hired between now and September 18.

Many of the warehousing positions are advertised as having “immediate starting with no experience required.”

Amazon isn’t the only company paying signing incentives to entice workers; Tesco and Asda, for example, are offering lorry drivers £1,000 when they sign up.