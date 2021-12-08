Amazon is keeping quiet about what caused the major websites and airlines to go down for hours.

Amazon Web Services had a massive outage on Tuesday, affecting a wide range of US businesses from streaming services to airlines for more than five hours.

The troubles with the cloud computing network began mid-morning on the east coast, according to Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at network intelligence firm Kentik Inc.

The booking systems of Southwest and Delta airlines were disrupted, with Southwest relocating to their west coast servers. Over 20 of Toyota’s apps were also affected, according to the company. The outage even affected the Associated Press, causing the news organization’s publishing system to be down for the majority of the day.

Amazon’s statements on the outage were brief, with spokesperson Richard Rocha just stating that the outage disrupted the business’s warehouses and deliveries, and that the company was “trying to repair the situation as fast as possible.”

A report on the AWS status page around five hours after the problems started indicated the business has “mitigated” the problem that caused the outage. The problem was not specified by the company.

Customers of Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, McDonald’s app, and Disney+ reported troubles to DownDetector, a tool that provides users with real-time information on website outages.

According to Madory, the disruption was not caused by hackers.

“These disruptions are becoming more and more the result of automation and centralization of administration,” he said. “As a result of the operational complexity, this leads to outages that are difficult to totally avoid but have a significant impact when they occur.” Amazon Web Services was formerly led by Andy Jassy, who took over from founder Jeff Bezos in July. Amazon’s cloud-services business is a big profit center. According to Synergy Research, it controls about a third of the $152 billion cloud services market, a higher stake than its closest competitors, Microsoft and Google combined.

According to Carl Malamud, a technologist and public data access activist, the AWS outage demonstrates how Big Tech has distorted the internet, which was created as a distributed and decentralized network to withstand mass tragedies such as nuclear strike.

“We’re violating that fundamental notion when we put everything in one place, whether it’s Amazon’s cloud or Facebook’s monolith,” said Malamud, who created the internet’s first radio station and later put a critical U.S. Securities. This is a condensed version of the information.