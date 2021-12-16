Amazon has recently launched a major Alexa update that includes a slew of new capabilities.

In time for the holidays, Amazon has launched an Alexa upgrade with additional features.

With Christmas approaching, Amazon has launched a Christmas countdown routine as well as a brand-new “Hey Santa” function.

You can now ask Alexa to tell you a story, perform a song, crack a joke, set a timer, and more with Santa, a new personality.

HMRC has issued a warning to anyone planning to file a tax return by January. To get started, simply say “Alexa, enable ‘Hey Santa’.”

You can also ask inquiries like “Alexa, where is Santa?” in addition to Hey Santa. “Alexa, how many days until Christmas?” or “Alexa, how many days until Christmas?” The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), a sight loss charity, has made Santa’s messages available via Alexa.

To hear the voice-activated letter read by Santa, simply say, “Alexa, read my RNIB Letter from Santa.”

“Alexa, am I on the nice list?” “Alexa, sing a Christmas song?” “Alexa, do you like my Christmas jumper?” are all great questions to ask.

You can set up a Christmas countdown routine in the Alexa app, which will inform you how many days till the big day, put on your Christmas lights (if you have a smart plug), and play festive music.

Alexa can assist you in planning your ideal Christmas day cuisine, as well as shopping for the necessary goods.

“Alexa, how do you create gingerbread?” is all you have to say. “Alexa, how do you create mulled wine?” or “Alexa, how do you make mulled wine?” Additional Christmas utterances can be found below.

“Sing We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Santa,” says the narrator.

“Sing the Twelve Days of Christmas, Santa.”

“Sing Deck the Halls, Santa,” says the narrator.

“Tell me a story, Santa.”

“Hey, Santa, tell me what’s going on in the North Pole.”

“Tell me about your reindeer, Santa.”

“Can you laugh, Santa?”

“What is your favorite food, Santa?”

“Merry Christmas, Santa,” says the narrator.

“Hey, Santa, let’s dance,” says the narrator.

“Hey, Santa, tell me a joke,” says the narrator.

“Hey, Santa, how about a game?”

“Hey, Santa, please offer me some guidance.”

“Alexa, where is Santa?” says the narrator.

“Sing a Christmas tune, Alexa.”

“Alexa, make a Christmas joke for me.” “The summary has come to an end.”