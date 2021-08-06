Amazon has postponed the reopening of its US offices until January 2022.

Because of the more contagious Delta strain of Covid-19, Amazon has pushed back its return-to-work deadline for IT and business personnel to January of next year.

Unlike Microsoft and other IT firms in the Seattle area, Amazon will not require employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine before returning to work.

Instead, the corporation announced on Thursday that employees who have not been vaccinated will be obliged to wear masks in the office.

The outbreak of the Delta coronavirus has thrown a wrench in many employers’ plans to rehire office workers this fall, a task made more difficult by efforts to satisfy widespread employee desire for flexible working hours and arguments over how to manage vaccine and mask instructions.

Microsoft, Google, Twitter, and Lyft are among the corporations that have postponed their reopening plans.

Employees will now be expected to report to Amazon’s US offices on January 3 instead of September 7. Amazon had previously scheduled a September 7 return date.

Amazon is also establishing a hybrid work arrangement, allowing many corporate employees to work from home at least two days per week.

The 60,000 Amazon employees in Seattle and Bellevue, Washington, as well as tens of thousands of Amazon corporate employees worldwide, are affected by the delay.

The return to office work by Amazon, Washington’s largest private employer, will be a blow to the many central Seattle companies that rely on the trade of computer employees.

The vast majority of Amazon’s 1.2 million-strong global staff is expected to continue to work at Amazon warehouses, packing boxes, sorting items, and loading and unloading lorries.