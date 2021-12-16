Amazon has issued a last-minute warning to customers who are planning to order gifts for Christmas in 2021.

Customers who want their orders delivered before Christmas Day should contact the online retailer, which has assured that its pre-Christmas deals will be available until December 21.

Amazon has previously boasted about delivering goods as late as 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve to its Prime members, who receive priority shipping and next-day delivery on millions of items, but this year has warned that peak periods may cause delays.

“Some deliveries may take somewhat longer than usual during this busy period,” it warns. Please check your most recent delivery date at checkout, which is the most accurate estimate of the delivery date we have.

“At any moment, you can check on the status of your order by going to Your Orders in Your Account.”

Amazon has unveiled a number of deals ahead of Christmas 2021, ranging from Echo Dot gadgets to perfume, gift bundles, and video games.

These discounts are available now and will last until Tuesday, December 21, when pricing will return to normal.

Then, on Christmas Day itself, Amazon will provide some last-minute Christmas deals that can be ordered. Memberships to Amazon services such as Audible audio books, Amazon Prime Video, and virtual gift cards are among them.

