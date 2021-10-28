Amazon has issued a caution to people who have received mysterious packages on their doorstep.

After receiving Amazon deliveries designed to raise the ranks of third-party sellers, more than one million UK households may have fallen victim to a fraud known as “brushing.”

Which?, a consumer advocacy group, expressed worry about the amount of people reporting receiving a mystery Amazon shipment at their home address that they did not order and was not delivered by a known individual.

Third-party sellers, according to the watchdog, are taking advantage of Amazon’s highly competitive product search ranking system, which favors items with high sales volumes and positive reviews, by sending items to unknowing consumers and then falsely logging it as a genuine purchase.

Residents have reported receiving magnetic eyelashes, eyelash serum, toys for pets and children, Bluetooth devices, an iPhone cover, a Frisbee, medical gloves, and other products that are inexpensive to ship in big quantities.

Some sellers go one step further and create a phony Amazon account with the recipient’s address in order to “buy” the item and then submit a positive fake review.

Which? claimed it had heard from victims who had been overwhelmed with items ranging from cheap electronics to cosmetic products but had no idea they were being delivered to their house.

The con expressed concerns about how their personal information was obtained, as well as the environmental impact of the rejected goods.

The watchdog discovered that 4% of respondents – or an estimated 1.1 million people if scaled up nationally – stated they or someone in their family had received such a package in a survey of nearly 2,000 people.

63 percent of those who received a surprise package said they kept it, 28 percent said they tossed it away, and 16 percent said they gave it away.

Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy at Which?, said: “Consumers should be able to trust that the popularity and reviews of products they buy online are genuine, so the fact that third-party sellers appear to be gaming Amazon Marketplace with brushing frauds is concerning.

“Amazon has to do a better job of properly investigating brushing frauds and taking aggressive action.”

