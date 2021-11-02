Amazon has begun reimbursing illegally withheld tips, with drivers receiving an average of $422 each.

To comply with the terms of a deal with the Federal Trade Commission, Amazon has started paying roughly $60 million to Amazon Flex delivery drivers (FTC).

On Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission stated that checks would be distributed to drivers. After allegedly skimming Flex drivers’ tips, Amazon is reimbursing them. Flex drivers, who delivered groceries offered through the company’s Amazon Fresh and Prime Now services, were guaranteed an hourly rate of $18-25 as well as “100 percent” of any tips they got. Customers were also promised that 100% of tip money would go to the drivers. Instead, Amazon is said to have taken driver tips and utilized them to pay a portion of the hourly wage.

The FTC and Amazon reached an agreement in February, with Amazon agreeing to pay $61,710,583 in total. The tip-stealing operation allegedly began in late 2016 and continued into 2019, with the practice halting only when the corporation learned about the FTC’s inquiry. The overall settlement amount was equal to the amount the FTC said Amazon misappropriated from drivers during a two-and-a-half-year period.

“Rather of passing on 100 percent of customers’ tips to drivers, as it had promised, Amazon used the money itself,” stated Daniel Kaufman, acting Director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, at the time. “Today’s action returns back drivers tens of millions of dollars in gratuities that Amazon plundered, and Amazon must obtain drivers’ approval before modifying its tip policy in the future.” The FTC will send at least 139,507 settlement checks and 1,621 PayPal payments. Flex drivers who had tips withheld by Amazon totaling more than $5 will get the full amount of their missing tips. The average amount received by drivers is $422. The greatest sum, nearly $28,000, is going to a single driver.

The FTC automatically determined which drivers were due money before sending payouts, so drivers did not need to file claims to get the refunds. The checks must be cashed or deposited before January 7, 2022, for those who get them. Nearly 20,000 drivers will receive checks totaling more than $600, coupled with an IRS 1099 form and a requirement that they report their earnings to the IRS. This is a condensed version of the information.