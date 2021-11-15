Amazon has been fined for breaking the ‘Right-to-Know’ law by concealing COVID case numbers from its employees.

After the state’s attorney general accused Amazon of hiding COVID-19 infections among employees, the corporation agreed to pay $500,000 to fund enforcement of California’s consumer protection laws.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Monday that the state and Amazon had reached an agreement to resolve a previous complaint Bonta’s office filed about alleged inadequate virus reporting in the workplace. According to a press release from Bonta’s office, the November 12 agreement must be approved by the court.

The attorney general claimed in Bonta’s initial case that there were