Amazon has been asked to clarify its business practices in the wake of a push to ban ‘Product Boosting’ by big tech companies.

Five members of the House Judiciary Committee are urging Amazon to explain its business practices in the wake of reports that the company may have lied to Congress about boosting its own product lines—a practice that lawmakers hope to end with a new bill that prohibits Big Tech from favoring its own brands.

The committee members accused Amazon CEO Andy Jassy of possibly lying during prior congressional testimony about taking steps to favor its own private-label product lines over competitors on the site in a Sunday letter to him.

According to the news source, the letter came after a Reuters investigation last week discovered that the corporation had engaged in a campaign of copying products and rigging search results to promote Amazon product sales in India.

According to the letter, the Reuters story and other news sites contain “reliable reporting” that “clearly contradicts the sworn testimony and claims of Amazon’s top executives – including former CEO Jeffrey Bezos.”

“This information, at most, demonstrates that Amazon’s officials lied to the Committee. At worst, it suggests that they may have lied to Congress, potentially breaking federal law “According to Reuters, the letter states.

According to Reuters, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos appeared before the Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee last year, stressing that the business does not allow its workers to utilize seller data to boost sales of its own product lines. Amazon Associate General Counsel Nate Sutton testified at a separate hearing in 2019 that the business does not utilize such data to influence its search results.

Amazon now has “a final opportunity,” according to the legislators’ letter, to offer proof to clarify its business operations and back its claim that it does not favor its own products. It gives Jassy until November 1 to respond in writing, detailing “how Amazon uses non-public individual seller data to build and advertise its own line of items.” According to Reuters, the letter states, “We strongly encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity to correct the record and provide the Committee with sworn, truthful, and accurate responses to this request as we consider whether a referral of this matter to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation is appropriate.”

In response, an Amazon spokeswoman stated. This is a condensed version of the information.