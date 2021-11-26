Amazon, Currys PC World, Very, eBay, and Argos all have Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2021 discounts.

Black Friday 2021 is here, which means massive discounts are now available all throughout the country – and many people will be looking for Nintendo Switch deals.

Major deals and offers are offered from high street stores, supermarkets, and internet retailers alike on the busiest shopping day of the year.

Most businesses now extend their Black Friday weekend sales, offering buyers more opportunities to save.

Amazon, Very, Currys, and other retailers are offering live Black Friday 2021 discounts.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular devices that customers will be looking for on Black Friday this year.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best Nintendo Switch bargains currently available.

Amazon – Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Neon Blue with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Membership, and Just Dance 2022 (was £378.99, now £284.99) – was £378.99, now £284.99

Nintendo Switch neon system with Animal Crossing New Horizon and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – £359.99, now £339.00

Nintendo Switch neon red and blue, £279 at Currys, now £259

Nintendo Switch Console – Neon Red and Blue – £299.99 on eBay

Nintendo Switch Neon Console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle – £259 at Argos

Currys’ Nintendo Switch Neon bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 256GB memory card, and online membership was £359.98, but it’s just £299.

Currys has reduced the price of the Nintendo Switch Neon Red and Blue from £259 to £259.

We’re keeping track of all the current Black Friday bargains. You may stay up to date by visiting this page.