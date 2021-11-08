Amazon, Currys PC World, and Very are all offering Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2021 offers.

Black Friday 2021 is approaching, which means massive discounts are on the road, and many people will be looking for Nintendo Switch offers.

The largest shopping day of the year is approaching, with deals and special offers expected to sell out quickly.

Most businesses now extend their Black Friday weekend sales, offering buyers more opportunities to save.

This year’s Black Friday will take place on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Some companies, such as Currys, Amazon, and Superdrug, have already started offering deals ahead of the big day.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular items that buyers will be looking for this Black Friday.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best Nintendo Switch discounts available now, ahead of Black Friday.

Nintendo Switch neon red/blue bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was £329.98 on Amazon, but is currently £298.99.

Amazon – £329.98 for a Nintendo Switch grey bundle with Just Dance 2022, now £293.99

Nintendo Switch neon system with Animal Crossing New Horizon and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – £359.99, now £339.00

Nintendo Switch neon red and blue, £279 at Currys, now £259