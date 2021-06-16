Amazon claims that social media platforms need to do more to combat fraudulent reviews.

Amazon has challenged social media providers to take more responsibility for fraudulent reviews that are facilitated on its platforms, claiming that the problem is becoming increasingly out of their control.

The online retailer blamed social media companies for not spending enough in fraud measures and for taking too long to remove posts.

Fake and misleading reviews on Amazon product sites have long been a problem for the corporation, with many findings by the Which? consumer group and inquiries by the competition regulator in recent years.

Last year, Amazon said it detected nearly 200 million suspected phony reviews before they were read by customers, with proactive detection technologies catching virtually all of them.

Before we report the problem to social media companies, they must invest properly in proactive systems to detect and enforce fraudulent reviews.

However, the company believes that it is limited in its ability to deal with the situation further due to a growing trend of bad actors seeking to solicit phony reviews outside of Amazon, particularly through social media.

Although Amazon did not name any business, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has already targeted Facebook, obtaining agreements from the internet giant to increase efforts in identifying and eliminating groups and other pages where fraudulent and misleading reviews were sold.

More than 16,000 organizations selling fraudulent and misleading reviews were banned from Facebook in April.

“While we appreciate that some social media companies have become much faster at responding,” Amazon wrote in a blog post, “it is imperative for social media companies to invest adequately in proactive controls to detect and enforce fake reviews before we report the issue to them to address this problem at scale.”

In the first three months of 2020, the firm claims it reported over 300 groups to undisclosed “social media corporations,” with a median delay to shut down of 45 days.

