Amazing pieces of art that must be seen to be believed.

There is one thing about which I am always certain.

A Scouser can be found almost anywhere.

I’d seen it from the highway, but as the trees get taller, we’re losing sight of it, so I made it a point to go.

It takes on the shape of a young girl’s head, with her eyes closed in a dreamy state.

It literally stole my breath away.

It’s fantastic that film studios have begun to use this stunning sculpture as a filming location.

There was one on Netflix recently – James Nesbitt was filming for a series called Stay Close, which will broadcast next spring.

There was no one around except a group of nice young people from Liverpool who were being looked after by a pair of caretakers on the day I went to watch The Dream.

One young man in particular was fantastic; he evidently often listens to my radio show, so he was thrilled to see me and we took a few photos together.

This particular day, I wanted to see some other works of art that I hadn’t seen before, so we traveled to Crown Point, Burnley, which isn’t too far away, to view the Singing Ringing Tree.

It’s a one-of-a-kind musical sculpture that sits over Burnley, designed by Mike Tonkin and Anna Liu.

It’s made of galvanized steel pipes piled in layers in the shape of a tree, bending in the wind and harnessing the energy of those winds to produce a low tuneful sound that’s quite lovely and haunting.

This work of art has received numerous prizes, and rightfully so.

It is 10 feet tall and is so popular that a second singing ringing tree was planted on the outskirts of Austin, Texas, in 2017.

It is, without a doubt, well worth a visit.

Then it was on to Cleveleys, a town about four miles north of Blackpool, on Lancashire’s Fylde Coast.

The promenade has undergone an incredible transformation, to the point where Star Wars filming has taken place there.

There have been sightings of Stormtroopers. The summary comes to a close.