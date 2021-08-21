Amazing change of a dog kept in a cage for six months.

A Spanish Mastiff cross that used to have to wear a muzzle every day and was formerly classified as untouchable now gets plenty of affection.

For his own and others’ protection, Timmy, a stray dog from Spain, had to be muzzled.

The five-year-old was discovered wandering the streets of Valencia when he was taken up by a rescue center, where he was imprisoned for six months.

Timmy was stressed when he first arrived in the UK and quickly shut down, prompting him to feel the need to defend himself against anything he disliked, even other dogs.

Timmy’s current owner, Paula, explained the impact of his behavior to TeamDogs at first.

“His actions necessitated his being muzzled for his own and others’ safety.

“It drew a lot of criticism from my neighbors, passers-by, and dog walkers. I had to take him for walks in calm regions at peaceful times of day and keep him away from other dogs and people, which meant I couldn’t have visitors unless they were family.”

Timmy is peaceful and happy now, thanks to Dawn Cassar of Pawsitively Does it, and he can even establish new pals in diverse surroundings.

Dawn employed ethical and compassionate training approaches to help Timmy relax, including allowing him to progress at his own rate throughout the process.

Timmy was taught about his new life in the country and what was expected of him during home training sessions.

“Building Timmy’s trust was the key to him knowing he didn’t need to guard himself or others,” the 40-year-old from Fazakerley stated.

Timmy also enjoys the companionship of seven-month-old Betty, who joined their family in March.

He had previously made friends with Mitzi, a rescued Rottweiler who sadly passed away.

Paula was initially hesitant to remove the muzzle, saying, “I was nervous, but I’m learning to trust him more and read his signs better every day.”

“His behavior has changed so much from where it was, I’m constantly amazed at how far we’ve gone in such a short time.

“Unless he consents, no one is allowed to approach him or touch him.”

