Amanda Holden was humiliated after making an unpleasant confession live on air.

Amanda Holden was left red-faced after making a mistake on her morning radio broadcast.

Amanda was on Heart with co-host Jamie Theakston on Thursday morning, as usual.

The mother of two wore a camel top with long nude nails and natural makeup to look as gorgeous as ever.

Part of the conversation revolved around which way people stand in the shower.

“What percentage of Brits stated they face the shower when washing?” Jamie wondered.

“I might go…[and raised her arms]when I first go in,” Amanda said, “but then I turn around.”

“So you’re looking towards the shower to begin with?” Jamie said, to which Amanda replied, “Yes, but only for seconds…”

“Only for a little while!” she immediately added, realizing how that sounded.

“Wow, that’s a debate for another time,” co-host Jamie joked, as an embarrassed Amanda repeated, “seconds, seconds, I said!”

Amanda shared a video of the humorous exchange on Instagram, captioning it with a sequence of emojis: “I can’t believe I just said this live on @thisisheart.”

Fans were quick to find the humor in the situation.

“Brilliant!” wrote markt4774.

“Priceless and hilarious,” commented bigstuborth, while hicsqueak simply wrote, “HAHAHAHAA.”