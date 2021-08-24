Amanda Holden takes fans on a villa tour while on vacation in Greece.

Amanda Holden gave a tour of her Greek Island property to her fans.

Amanda shared a fast 25-second video on her Instagram story today, showing fans the beautiful property she’s been vacationing in in Corfu for the past month.

There are glimpses of the living room, bathroom, two private pools, and what appears to be the main bedroom in the video.

The video also features a beautiful view of the sea from the property, as well as a wave from Amanda while she’s recording in the bathroom.

Amanda tagged Domes Miramere’s Instagram page in the video.

Domes Miramere is a premium hospitality company having properties on the Greek islands of Corfu and Crete.

Three weeks ago, the mother-of-two shared a photo on her Instagram feed of herself posing on the edge of one of the villa’s stunning pools.

The 50-year-old is seen lying down in a pink bikini while posing for the camera, which also captures the stunning views of the sea below.