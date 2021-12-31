Amanda Holden splashes around in the pool with her’mini me’ kid.

Amanda Holden shared images of herself and her “mini me” kid having fun in the sun.

The 50-year-old is on vacation with her family and has been updating her Instagram followers with a series of images as they enjoy the holiday season in the sunlight.

The Britain’s Got Talent host shared a stunning photo of herself holding a champagne flute while taking a plunge in the crystal clear blue water on Boxing Day.

As he embraces Geri Halliwell, Rylan’s fans all say the same thing.

Now it appears that she has persuaded her 15-year-old daughter, Lexi, to accompany her for a swim.

Amanda captioned a photo of the two of them frolicking in the water, ” “Splash, splash, splash! Finally, I was able to get my adolescent into the water. #lexi” Amanda is dressed in a blue bikini, while Lexi is dressed in a pink bikini.

The photos show the two laughing and splashing each other with water.

Laura Whitmore, the host of Love Island, was eager to point out their similarities, calling Lexi a “mini you!”

“Which one’s mother, which one’s daughter?” exclaimed stvcpwll.

doireannos97 expressed his thoughts as follows: “She’s a carbon copy of you!! Two stunning ladies” “She is gorgeous, like her Mama,” karenhastie98 remarked. “Mother daughter ambitions,” rebecca jarjoura said.