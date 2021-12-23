Amanda Holden seems unrecognizable in this baby-faced throwback to her 1991 debut on Blind Date.

With appearances on BBC, ITV, and Channel 4 shows, the multi-talented TV star is now a well-known character in television.

The radio DJ’s showbiz career began with a guest appearance on Blind Date when she was 19 years old.

According to Mirror Online, a film of her conversing with host Cilla Black on one side of the show’s renowned screen is often recirculated on social media platforms.

“Hello Cilla, I’m Amanda and I’m from London,” the celebrity says at the opening of the video.

Cilla then goes on to ask Amanda who she’d “knees up with, men-wise.”

“Well, I can only name one, can’t I?” Amanda said.

“I have four, but Jack Nicholson is my favorite… I value maturity and experience.” Amanda came up about her experience on the show years after it aired, revealing she was engaged to a mystery man at the time of filming.

“I’d spotted an audition advertisement and, being dramatic and very loud, I went along for a fun,” she told Reader’s Digest.

“I was supposed to be a reserve, but someone had to withdraw out, so I was thrust into the spotlight.”

“At the time, I was engaged, but it was all for a joke, and the producers knew I wasn’t single.”

Amanda married Les Dennis in 1995 after never walking down the aisle with her nameless fiance.

When they married, he was 41 and she was 24 years old.

After the couple divorced in 2002, she married record producer Chris Hughes and had two daughters with him.

Amanda built a career as an actor in the years following Blind Date, with roles in programmes including EastEnders and The Bill before winning roles in Wild At Heart and Cutting It.

In 2007, she became a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.