Amanda Holden posts a “naughty” Instagram video.

As she prepares for Christmas, Amanda Holden uploaded a “naughty” clip on her Instagram stories.

The presenter paired up with Ashley Roberts, who dressed up as “naughty elves” and strutted their stuff in front of the camera, captioned “naughty elves.”

They posed at the Heart radio center, which had been turned into a Christmas wonderland, holding giant candy canes dripping with tinsel.

Amanda also posted another video on her main Instagram grid, in which she and Ashley posed with Father Christmas while being showered with red, green, and gold confetti while Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” played in the background.

It was captioned by her as follows: “Oh my god!!! On @thisisheart, the Christmas countdown has finally begun.” Fans expressed their reactions to the messages, which put them in a cheerful mood.

Cath stated, “So delighted that Christmas has finally arrived. I wanted a joyful feeling after spilling my coffee all over me on my way to work.” Emma stated, ” “I just woke up my teenage son by turning up the volume really loudly, and I’m very excited. He’s not happy, but Xmas has officially begun, so well done for turning it on. I’m ecstatic.” Laura stated, “That’s fantastic! After sitting in traffic on our way to school this morning, you made my two girls and me happy. That brought a grin on everyone’s face.” Heart Radio began its Christmas celebrations today after a caller, Laura, correctly answered all of the questions in a holiday themed quiz conducted by Amanda and co-host Jamie Theakston.