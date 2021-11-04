Amanda Holden has shared a rare photo of her 71-year-old mother looking young.

Amanda Holden posted a photo of her “amazing looking” mother in an unusual position.

Amanda, a TV and radio host, has a young appearance that appears to run in her family.

While on a walk with husband Frank, Amanda, 50, uploaded a photo of her mother, Judith, 71, attempting to climb over a barrier.

Amanda shared the following on her Instagram story: “I had to share this! How amazing does my 71-year-old mother look as she tries to slip her leg over the edge?!” a crying-laughing emoji

While on vacation in Greece earlier this year, Amanda tweeted a photo of her children Alexa and Hollie, ages 15 and 9, with their mother Judith.

The image was captioned by her as follows: “Their nanny showed up… ‘#family’ #mymama #holiday” After the adorable photo was shared, fans rushed to comment.

“Beautiful Amanda very natural you are so photogenic beautiful mood shot,” one person remarked.

“Looking hot Amanda, hope your holidays are going well, take care,” remarked a second.

“Miss you dear friend – looking beautiful- But then again, you always have and always will be – inside and out – it seems to enrage some people – what makes me giggle is that they think you can purchase good looks – you can’t, you can maybe enhance it but that’s it,” another wrote.