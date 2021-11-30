Amanda Holden decorates her home with a ‘Everton’ Christmas tree, which her followers adore.

Amanda Holden took to social media to show off her Christmas tree.

The mother-of-two gave her devoted Instagram followers a peek inside her house as she presented a striking tree and decorations.

The celebrity, dressed in leopard print pyjamas, posed under the enormous tree, looking as stunning as ever.

The tree has glittering lights, large sparkling baubles, and a huge blue ribbon cascading across it, making quite a statement.

It even has feathers on top.

One fan recognized Amanda’s favorite football team after noticing the blue theme.

Misssarahstevo wrote under the image, “Everton tree, amazing!” with a blue heart emoji.

Others were more concerned with Amanda than with the tree.

peterduke32 expressed his thoughts as follows: “Absolutely stunning. The Christmas tree is also rather nice.” “Gorgeous, and I don’t just mean the tree,” aaranjwsmith remarked. Instagram Amanda was eager to get into the holiday mood as soon as possible this year.

The Heart presenter teamed up with Ashley Roberts earlier this month, when they twinned in matching “naughty elf” costumes and strutted their stuff in front of the camera, captioned “naughty elves.”

They posed at the Heart radio center, which had been turned into a Christmas wonderland, holding giant candy canes dripping with tinsel.