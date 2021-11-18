Amanda Harrington, a former actress of Desperate Housewives, has released her first book.

Amanda Harrington, a former actress of Desperate Housewives and a model, has released her first cookbook.

Over 90 recipes are included in the book named ‘At Home With Miss Harrington,’ which includes breakfast dishes, healthful recipes, “fakeaway” dishes, and slow cooked delights. It includes fusion cuisine from Italy, Greece, Mexico, India, and Asia.

Amanda has also included her version of Liverpool’s famed Scouse meal, as well as instructions on how to make a delectable Sunday roast dinner, a Spice Up Your Life section, and decadent desserts.

Amanda started At Home With Miss Harrington on Instagram during lockdown to share dishes inspired by her travels.

Amanda’s Instagram profile was immediately overwhelmed with requests for her recipes, and she quickly surpassed 10,000 followers, pushing her to publish her own cookbook.

“I could never have imagined publishing my own cookbook,” Amanda added. I started posting food ideas during the first lockdown in 2020 because I was on a health kick and wanted to keep accountable, and the reaction was incredible. I subsequently posted a new recipe every day, and having the culinary account provided me a sense of purpose throughout the lockdown, when so many others were feeling lost.” The mother of one has always loved to cook and learned the basics from her late grandmother and grandfather. She enrolled in a six-week cookery school after her baby was born.

“I learnt to prepare stuff I’d never tasted before and soon realized I genuinely love to entertain,” she explained. Preparing, setting the table, preparing the dishes, and having everyone around and putting a smile on their faces are all things that I enjoy.

“You won’t get bored working your way through the book because the recipes are so different.” There are lighter dishes for when you want to be incredibly healthy and have quick lunches, as well as slow cooked foods where you can truly put your heart and soul into.

“I’ve prepared a From The Heart chapter that’s also full of winter warmers, with everything from spicy dishes to pastas, delectable kebabs, and a whole section dedicated to the basic potato cooked five various ways!”

“From one-pot family meals to date night options, the summary concludes.”