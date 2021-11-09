Amanda Chase, a pro-Trump martial-law supporter, is ‘getting things in order’ to run for Congress.

Amanda Chase, a Republican state senator from Virginia who pushed for martial law in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s election victory in 2020, has declared that she is “putting everything in line” for a prospective congressional run.

Chase, a strong admirer of former President Donald Trump, claimed she had submitted paperwork to run in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District but would wait until the final redistricting lines were created before “formally announcing” her campaign on The John Fredericks Show on Friday. Chase previously ran for governor of Virginia but was defeated by Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin earlier this year.

“The paperwork has been filed,” Chase added. “We’re putting the finishing touches on our campaign for Congress. Because we don’t know where we’re going to land, I haven’t formally announced it yet, and we won’t until the lines are officially drawn.” “Right now, no one can actually run for anything,” she remarked, “until they draw the lines.” “The only thing I know for sure is that I’ll be in the Senate for another two years; that’s the only true certainty I have right now.” After that, host John Fredericks challenged Chase on her candidacy, adding that due to the filing of papers, “one has to presume” that she is interested in running. Chase agreed that filing the petition was a “strong assertion,” and she said she would “love to take on” Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

Chase will face stiff competition if she decides to seek for the Republican nomination. Bryce Reeves, a fellow Republican state senator, joined a crowded field of candidates when he declared his candidacy last month. Taylor Keeney, Derrick Anderson, Tina Ramirez, and Gary Barve are among the other Republican contenders.

Spanberger, who was narrowly reelected to a second term in 2020, has yet to face a Democratic challenge. Depending on the outcome of redistricting attempts, winning a third term for the Democrat could be a difficult order. The Virginia Redistricting Commission, which is bipartisan, has been unable to reach an agreement on a new plan, and the subject may be settled by the Virginia Supreme Court.

Chase, who has referred to herself as “Trump in heels,” stated that Trump “should declare martial law as General Flynn has urged.” This is a condensed version of the information.