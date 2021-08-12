A’man on a bike’ spotted a body near the shops in the bushes.

A body was discovered in the bushes on a major road between stores and houses in Wirral by a “guy on a bike.”

The local neighborhood was surprised by the news, according to people who live near the little strip of wooded terrain on Saughall Massie Road.

Customers and employees at local businesses expressed sadness at the news and showed worry for the individual who discovered the discovery.

“A man on a bike had stopped and discovered the body,” one stated.

“Very sorry to hear [about the body discovered], I hope they find their family,” she continued.

Following a complaint of a corpse on land near Saughall Massie Road and Brookside Crescent soon after 11.20 a.m. this morning, Merseyside Police confirmed to The Washington Newsday that they were now investigating the unsolved death of a man (Thursday, August 12).

The individual was pronounced dead at the site by paramedics, and attempts are still underway to formally identify him and notify his family.

They also verified that the incident is not being viewed as suspicious at this time, and that investigations are ongoing.

A section of the woodland terrain had been roped off with police tape, and scientific help had arrived on the site.

Officers went to the shops that line Saughall Massie Road and inquired.

Readers expressed their sympathies to the man’s family by leaving comments on our website and on social media.

“RIP Fly with the angels now,” wrote user Patti1 on our website.

On our Wirral Facebook page, Joyce Casey said, “RIP.”

Merseyside Police is asking anyone with information to contact them via their official Twitter account @MerPolCC, Facebook page ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 21000561318, or by dialling 101.

Alternatively, call the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit your information online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.