A’major’ lateral flow test supply issue has resulted in a warning.

People with covid can now exit quarantine after seven days if they can show evidence of a negative test, according to the authorities.

The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies’ chief executive has cautioned that suppliers are frequently unable to find Covid-19 testing to satisfy the rising demand.

“What our members are telling us is that demand for the lateral flow testing is particularly strong at the moment due to the current recommendations around self-isolation,” Leyla Hannbeck told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Approximately every five minutes, someone walks into the drugstore asking for a test,” says one pharmacist.

“However, due to supply challenges that are spotty and uneven, people who come for the test don’t always get it, which is quite stressful not just for the pharmacy team but also for the patient.”

“The scope of the problem is enormous because demand is great and current guidelines are ineffective.”

“People are acting responsibly by requesting to get tested, and we are approaching the Christmas season, with the New Year just around the corner, and people want to spend time with their families and friends.”

Nearly 900,000 test kits are being sent per day, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which is more than quadruple the amount observed before December 18, although Ms Hannbeck claimed deliveries had been “patchy.”

“It’s simply not enough to meet demand,” Ms Hannbeck continued, “and it’s uneven.”

“On some days, you get one package and on other days, you don’t. It is insufficient for pharmacies to supply medications to patients.

“We want to make sure that the administration understands the importance of a regular supply.”

Due to “exceptionally high demand,” the UKHSA warned tests may be momentarily unavailable on the government website at various times during the day, and asked people not to order more tests before utilizing the ones they already had.

“There may be temporary interruptions in ordering or receiving tests during moments of unusual demand, to ensure we manage distribution across the,” a spokesman stated.

