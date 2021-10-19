Alyssa Milano claims she was arrested outside the White House during a protest for voting rights.

Actress Alyssa Milano was one of 25 activists arrested outside the White House on Tuesday afternoon during a voting rights rally.

Milano, a board member of the progressive group People for the American Way (PFAW), announced her arrest on Twitter on Tuesday. When contacted by The Washington Newsday, PFAW confirmed she was one of the 25 people jailed.

I was recently jailed for calling on the Biden administration and the Senate to utilize their authority to defend voting rights. Join me and @peoplefor to notify the Senate and White House that your right to vote should not be based on where you live. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa Milano) October 19, 2021 Milano tweeted shortly before 3 p.m. local time, “I was just arrested for asking the Biden Administration and the Senate use their mandate to preserve voting rights.” “Inform the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live,” she continued, encouraging her fans to join her in her joint mission with PFAW to “tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live.” Milano participated in a video published on social media by PFAW earlier Tuesday, in which she stated that she expected to be arrested as a result of the organization’s protest.

“I’m going to risk arrest today because there have been 425 measures introduced to restrict voting rights in the last year,” Milano stated in the video. “As a result, I’m going to insist that our president do everything he can to get the Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and the DC Statehood Act passed.” At a time when state legislatures around the country are introducing proposals intended at restricting voter access, all three pieces of proposed legislation Milano cited seek to increase voting rights.

Prior to Tuesday’s protest, PFAW mentioned planned election measures, claiming that the legislation “represents an attack on American democracy and the right to vote.”

"Right now, the most urgent task is passing federal voting rights legislation," PFAW noted on its website. "President Biden must do everything he can to see that it is accomplished." Our vote is strong, and states throughout the country are attempting a cynical power grab to take it away. #VotingRightsNow, says @Alyssa Milano, we can't allow it happen.