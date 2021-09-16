Aly Raisman is ‘concerned’ that the Department of Justice did not show up for the Senate hearing on the Nassar case.

Aly Raisman, a retired Olympic gymnast, said she was concerned that no one from the Justice Department was present at the Senate hearing on the FBI’s failure to adequately investigate sexual assault charges against Larry Nassar.

On Thursday morning, Raisman told the Today show, “I’m really upset that no one from the Department of Justice came.” “It simply conveys the message to me that they didn’t believe it was worth their time, which is quite concerning.”

Raisman and her former teammates—Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, and Maggie Nichols—appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, slamming the FBI for failing to investigate Nassar sooner.

There were no representatives from the Justice Department (DOJ), which has refused to charge the former FBI officers engaged in the case.

In July, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who also testified on Wednesday, issued a report criticizing FBI agents for failing to respond “with the urgency that the charges demanded” and for making “basic errors” when they did.

Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor, allegedly molested 70 or more girls in the year it took the FBI to investigate the allegations against him, according to the report.

Raisman first reported the abuse to Steve Penny, the former CEO of USA Gymnastics, who she claims instructed her repeatedly that “the most important thing was to keep things quiet.”

“It looked like [Penny’s] main concern the entire time was that this wouldn’t get out,” the gymnast claimed. “It was never a question of if it was a question of if it was How are you doing today? “How can we assist you?”

“It was the same sense with the FBI,” Raisman continued. So many times, I followed up. Because it was so upsetting to me, my mother would follow up. I was terrified…. We repeatedly inquired about an FBI interview with me, and were always told, ‘I’m working on it.’ I’ll get it to you as soon as I can. Don’t worry, we’ll take care of it.”

She claimed the FBI tried to question her in front of the US Olympic Committee several times. Because she was under the care of USA Gymnastics at the time, Raisman expressed her concerns to the committee.

"The agent continued downplaying my abuse and telling me that he didn't think it was a big deal and that I should drop the case," says the victim.